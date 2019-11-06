Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 23,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,711. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.09.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

