Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.31-3.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.15.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 41,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.36. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $51.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

