Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Liberum Capital

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE SRC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 25,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,744. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.