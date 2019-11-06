Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 406.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Spok were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOK. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SPOK opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Spok Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Wallace acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.