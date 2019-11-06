Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 766,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,085. The stock has a market cap of $300.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,701,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 282,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 113,233 shares during the period. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 346,892 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

