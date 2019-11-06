SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.13

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $48.13, with a volume of 9978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.42.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in SPX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SPX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SPX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

