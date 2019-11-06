SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SQN traded up GBX 0.93 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 79.93 ($1.04). 282,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.08. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 12-month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

