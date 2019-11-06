SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,494 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 148,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. 888,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.