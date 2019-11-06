SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $6,102,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 96,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 164,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $65.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

