SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.94. The stock had a trading volume of 710,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,649. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.