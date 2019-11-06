SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.24, but opened at $57.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $58.10, with a volume of 85,835 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

