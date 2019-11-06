Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SXI. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SXI opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $966.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.40. Standex Int’l has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $83.18.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $196.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Standex Int’l by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

