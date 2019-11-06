State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 182,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of TRI Pointe Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 307,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 125,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

