State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 717,400 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 717,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Summit Materials worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 90,210 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 900,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 340,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after acquiring an additional 730,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. The company had a trading volume of 75,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $8,123,851.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $179,138.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at $171,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

