State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.84 Million Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of HB Fuller at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $430,913.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,979.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,541,963.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,646.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,944 shares of company stock worth $2,226,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

