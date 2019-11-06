State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,707 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 287,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 738,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 493,665 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 1,339,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

