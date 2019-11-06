State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $9,711,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $252,254.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $31,704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,149.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,385 shares of company stock valued at $53,044,035 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

