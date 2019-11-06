State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 157,176 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,176 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AES were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth $45,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth $1,633,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in AES by 53.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 72,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in AES by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

In other news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AES traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. 200,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

