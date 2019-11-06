State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,907 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $991,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $612,625.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,046,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Sloan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $338,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,576 shares of company stock worth $6,213,470. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. 12,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,186. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $61.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

