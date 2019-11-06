State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $5.83 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

CZR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 439,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 1.50. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,499 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

