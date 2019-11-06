Stephens Raises Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $71.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Nomura boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $70.68. 188,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,160 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 527.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

