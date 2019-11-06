Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.37

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 4445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

