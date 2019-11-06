Steris (NYSE:STE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steris (NYSE:STE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Steris updated its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. Steris has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77.

Get Steris alerts:

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total value of $15,557,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $316,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,565 shares of company stock valued at $16,015,855 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.