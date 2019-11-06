Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Sells $617,850.00 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $617,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,937.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arvind Dharia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steven Madden alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of Steven Madden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $272,250.00.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 683,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,077,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,004,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after acquiring an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.