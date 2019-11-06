Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 903 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 116,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

