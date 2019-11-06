Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. 986,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

