Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,500,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.