Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $822,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

PBE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. 2,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

