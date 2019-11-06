Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.06% of Stitch Fix worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 392.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,570. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 3.36. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00. Also, Director J William Gurley acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $3,511,500.00. Insiders sold 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

