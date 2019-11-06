Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 6th (ADS, BMW, BNR, DAI, FPE, RHM, TLG, ULVR, UNIA, VOW3)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 6th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €290.00 ($337.21) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €128.00 ($148.84) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €193.00 ($224.42) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €151.00 ($175.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

