Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 6th (ADS, BMW, BNR, DAI, FPE, RHM, TLG, ULVR, UNIA, VOW3)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2019

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 6th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €290.00 ($337.21) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €128.00 ($148.84) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €193.00 ($224.42) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) was given a €151.00 ($175.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

