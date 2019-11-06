Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Godaddy Put Options (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,014 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,407% compared to the average daily volume of 200 put options.

NYSE GDDY opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $52,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,543.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $58,745.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $469,536. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

