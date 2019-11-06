Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Avantor Call Options (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,517 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,391% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Cleveland Research began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,737,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,699,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avantor by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44. Avantor has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

