Stora Enso Oyj to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

