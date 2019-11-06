Storm (STORM) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.68 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $1.15 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00221804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.01491035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,334,945,214 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, YoBit, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, WazirX, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Coinrail, Upbit, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

