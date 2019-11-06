Strategic Financial Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,341. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.87.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

