Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,601 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 192,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

