Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 2,260 Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $107.73. The company had a trading volume of 137,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,046. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

