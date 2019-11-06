Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Farmland Partners worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPI. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Farmland Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE FPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 110,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,603. The company has a market cap of $189.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.