Strs Ohio Sells 1,901 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.6% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. 14,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.