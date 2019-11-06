Substratum Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $1,161.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00220838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.01491570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Tidex, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

