Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,688 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,170,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $67,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. 114,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,565. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 10,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,468 shares of company stock worth $5,990,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.