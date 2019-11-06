Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,332 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $73,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

CINF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.74. 24,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,153. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

