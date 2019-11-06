Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $76.90 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 971,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $76,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NYSE GIB traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.49. 289,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,386. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. CGI Inc has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $80.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.