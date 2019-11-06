Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $65,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,094 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,664 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,091.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,116,000 after purchasing an additional 946,501 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,987,000 after purchasing an additional 692,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded down $6.40 on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. 75,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,866. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $3,189,580.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $290,582.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $256,093.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,133 shares of company stock worth $39,829,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

