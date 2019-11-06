Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 427 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $59,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 115,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,135,000 after acquiring an additional 309,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

FRC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.37. 55,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $79.42 and a one year high of $111.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

