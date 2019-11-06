Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,620 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 876,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $70,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Copart by 30.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Copart by 15.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Copart by 1,572.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 271,091 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. The stock had a trading volume of 75,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $85.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

