Summer Infant (SUMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

