Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,235 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 412,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81,146 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 396,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 718,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 164,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INN opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.19. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 397,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

