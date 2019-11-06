Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Director John Raymond Murphy Sells 7,809 Shares of Stock

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $179,138.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SUM opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 147.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34. Summit Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $665.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,333,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,919,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,252,000 after buying an additional 730,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,520,000 after buying an additional 97,208 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,094,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,814,000 after buying an additional 391,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,221,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after buying an additional 90,210 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

