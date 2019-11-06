SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. 2,000,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $563.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director John W. Rowe bought 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $94,406.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

